scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 18, 2022

Liverpool chairman says owners FSG exploring sale of club

Head coach Juergen Klopp said last week a potential change in Liverpool's ownership would not affect his commitment to the club and played down talk of a sale.

EPLSince FSG took over Liverpool, the club won their first Premier League title in the 2019-20 season. (FILE)

Liverpool chairman Tom Werner has said the Premier League side’s owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) were exploring a sale of the club, but there was no urgency to complete any potential deal.

FSG, which completed a 300 million pounds ($358 million) takeover of Liverpool in 2010, earlier this month responded to reports of a sale by saying it would explore the option of bringing in investors if it was in Liverpool’s “best interest”.

“We’re exploring a sale, but there’s no urgency, no time frame for us, and as far as I’m concerned, it’s business as usual,” Werner told the Boston Globe newspaper. “One outcome could be our continued stewardship for quite a while.” Head coach Juergen Klopp said last week a potential change in Liverpool’s ownership would not affect his commitment to the club and played down talk of a sale.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Since FSG took over Liverpool, the club won their first Premier League title in the 2019-20 season while they have also reached the Champions League final three times under Klopp, winning the title in 2019. They are currently sixth in the league with 22 points from 14 games, with the domestic campaign paused for the World Cup in Qatar.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Vasan Bala on Monica, O My Darling’s fight scene: ‘Rajkummar ...Premium
Vasan Bala on Monica, O My Darling’s fight scene: ‘Rajkummar ...
UPSC Key- November 18, 2022: Why you should read ‘Places of Worship Act, ...Premium
UPSC Key- November 18, 2022: Why you should read ‘Places of Worship Act, ...
Stock market back at 62,000: is the time right for investors?Premium
Stock market back at 62,000: is the time right for investors?
Road to G20, Delhi 2023Premium
Road to G20, Delhi 2023

Earlier this year, Russian Roman Abramovich completed the sale of Chelsea to an investment group led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital for 4.25 billion pounds.

First published on: 18-11-2022 at 08:20:49 pm
Next Story

NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC announces provisional result of Mop Up round

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

fifa world cup, best moments of world cup
The most memorable FIFA World Cup moments
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Nov 18: Latest News