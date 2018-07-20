Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp bemoans international schedule demands

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp says clubs will be “collecting the bones” of overworked players as the international calendar places more demands on teams already struggling to cope with a hectic domestic schedule. The 55-team Nations League is the latest international tournament to be added to the schedule, with nations competing in the group stages from September to November and the final to be held next June.

“It’s a really tough thing to deal with and in the future we have to change it. They play the World Cup, then the Nations League, next summer is the final of the Nations League which is really crazy,” Klopp told reporters. “Everything is now so important in football and we have to collect their bones afterwards, more or less.”

Klopp is currently leading Liverpool on their pre-season tour of the United States, which begins with a game against Borussia Dortmund in the International Champions Cup on Sunday.

