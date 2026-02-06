‘If you don’t play good football, it’s (almost) impossible to win something’: Liverpool boss Arne Slot remains adamant on his tactics of pressing high

Days after Liverpool FC coach Arne Slot shared that the team’s style of play and entertaining fans is “worth more” than winning trophies in the long term, the 47-year-old coach has said that his team sometimes struggles against sides that try to take the pace out of the game. With Liverpool, now sixth in the table, set to face Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday, Slot explained how his team refuses to indulge in the time-wasting other teams use and how they insist on pressing high.

“If you don’t play good football, it’s (almost) impossible to win something or to achieve something sustainable. We never do time-wasting. We always want to press high. We always want to bring the ball out from the back. But unfortunately, we face teams that have a different approach, which is completely fair for them. Every team should play the style best equipped for playing against us, and it’s shown that we sometimes struggle with that style. It’s not always possible for a team to get pace in the game or to get things going if the other team tries to do everything to take that pace out of the game,” Slot told Sky Sports in an interview.