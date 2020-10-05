scorecardresearch
Liverpool embarrassed in 7-2 loss to Aston Villa in Premier League

Liverpool are the first reigning English top-flight champions to ship seven goals in a league match since Arsenal against Sunderland in September 1953.

By: AP | Birmingham | Updated: October 5, 2020 2:14:03 am
liverpool, aston villaLiverpool's Mohamed Salah, gestures after Aston Villa's Ross Barkley scores his side's fifth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Liverpool at the Villa Park stadium. (AP Photos)

Premier League champion Liverpool was humiliated 7-2 by Aston Villa to end its perfect start to the title defense on Sunday.

Ollie Watkins scored a hat trick and Jack Grealish scored twice as Villa made it three wins out of three after only surviving in the league on the last day of last season.

Liverpool became the first reigning Premier League champions to concede seven in a game.

The last time it happened in English football’s top division was in 1953.

