Saturday, Jan 21, 2023
Liverpool and Chelsea draw 0-0 to hit Champions League hopes

A game that was short on chances and quality underlined why both teams are struggling in midtable in the Premier League and face a challenge to break into the top four.

Chelsea's Conor Gallagher clears a ball next to Liverpool's Thiago, right, during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

A season of frustration continued for Liverpool and Chelsea after a 0-0 draw at Anfield on Saturday did little to help either team’s hopes of securing Champions League qualification next season.

Benoit Badiashile and substitute Carney Chukwuemeka had opportunities to score in each half for Chelsea, but neither was clinical enough to make Liverpool pay.

It is now three league games without a win for Liverpool in what was Jurgen Klopp’s 1,000th game in management and his 250th in charge of the Merseyside club.

The draw at least ended a two-game losing streak for his team.

Chelsea fans got a first look at new signing Mykhailo Mudryk, who showed some promising moments when coming on as a second-half substitute.

But, like Liverpool, Graham Potter’s team will need to improve quickly if it is to rise up the table and compete to get into the top four.

First published on: 21-01-2023 at 20:29 IST
Swati Maliwal case: Accused gets bail, court says no mini trial

