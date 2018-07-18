Liverpool agree record deal for Roma goalkeeper Alisson

Alisson featured in the recently concluded FIFA World Cup 2018 wherein he played for Brazil and kept three clean sheets in five matches. (Source: Reuters) Alisson featured in the recently concluded FIFA World Cup 2018 wherein he played for Brazil and kept three clean sheets in five matches. (Source: Reuters)

Liverpool have agreed to a record deal for the signing of Roma goalkeeper Alisson Becker for a fee of reportedly around €75m (£67m), subject to passing a medical. Alisson, who flew down to England on a private jet, will undergo a medical in the coming days. The 25-year-old has plied his trade at Rome for two years wherein he played 37 Serie A games. Liverpool’s astonishing bid is all set to shatter transfer records among goalkeepers as it will eclipse the 53m euros paid by Juventus to Parma for Gianluigi Buffon in 2001. The record fee for a stopper in English Premier League is £34.7million which Manchester City had to shell out for Ederson in 2017.

Alisson featured in the recently concluded FIFA World Cup 2018 wherein he played for Brazil and kept three clean sheets in five matches. In comparison to Liverpool’s current roster of goalkeepers- Karius and Mignolet Alisson boasts of a higher passing accuracy (79 percent) and a higher percentage of shots prevented (79 percent) than the two.

Alisson will be Jurgen Klopp’s fourth summer signing, following the arrival of Naby Keita, Fabinho and Xherdan Shaqiri to Anfield. However, he is unlikely to be part of Jurgen Klopp’s squad for the pre-season tour of America

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App