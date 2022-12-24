While You Were Asleep: Liverool to go big in January trasnfer window, says Klopp, Phillips dropped from Man City squad, Cagliari announce return of Ranieri

England and Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham has been heavily linked with Liverpool. Bellingham has a lengthy list of potential suitors, with Spanish giants Real Madrid reportedly showing a keen interest.

Liverpool’s manager Juergen Klopp laughed off the idea of roping in Bellingham in the January window but said the club is prepared to splash big.

“In January? I’m the wrong person to answer that, you will have to ask other people about that,” he told reporters after Liverpool’s exit from the League Cup.

Liverpool lost 2-3 to Premier League rival Manchester City.

“January, in our situation, is a window from a sports side we are always prepared, it’s always clear what kind of ideas we have or how the necessity is from our point of view.

“All the rest doesn’t lie 100 per cent in our hands and we always work with what we’ve got, and that will not change. You can imagine the situation we are in that we are probably looking. If something happens, we will see.”

Bellingham has also recently discussed his ambitions as speculation over his next move continues, with the Dortmund midfielder revealing: “I want to win way more, and I want to continue to push the boundaries of my own potential and talent.”

Pep furious with Kalvin

Advertisement

Pep Guardiola has accused Kalvin Phillips of returning from the World Cup overweight and unfit to play. Kalvin Phillips dropped from the squad and banished from training as a result.

“He’s not injured – he arrived overweight,” Guardiola said.

“I don’t know [why]. He didn’t arrive in the condition to do training sessions and to play.”

Phillips has suffered two dislocated shoulders since signing from Leeds United for £42million last summer and made just four club appearances.

Advertisement

“When he will be ready, he will play, because we need him, we need him a lot,” Guardiola added. “It’s a private conversation with Kalvin.”

Ranieri returned to Cagliari for a second stint after 31 years

Serie A club Cagliari have announced the reappointment of Claudio Ranieri with a Tweet referencing his famous ‘dilly-ding, dilly-dong’ quote from his time at Leicester.

“A thirty-year wait. Welcome home, Mister” tweeted Cagliari.

The 71-year-old Italian is best known in England for guiding Leicester to a fairytale Premier League title in 2016, but he failed to work his magic at Watford as they earned only seven points in three months before he left the job in January.

Alé Alé Alé Claudio Ranieri 🎶

Le prime parole in rossoblù ❤️💙 ➡️ https://t.co/UToyUZ64Ak pic.twitter.com/EpJiUyKpSp — Cagliari Calcio (@CagliariCalcio) December 23, 2022

The Italian made his name as a manager at Cagliari, leading the club to successive promotions from the third division to Serie A after taking charge in 1988.

He had teased a possible return, with the veteran coach admitting his close ties to the Sardinian side.

Advertisement

“If I’m ready to go back on a bench in 2023?” Ranieri said. “But I’m already ready in 2022, why do we have to wait for the new year?

“My birth took place there, I always carry it in my heart.”