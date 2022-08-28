East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup 2022: When and where to watch Kolkata football derby live?

East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup 2022 Live Streaming: East Bengal would look to set their recent derby record straight against arch-rivals ATK Mohun Bagan when the two Kolkata giants face each other at their base, the Saltlake Stadium, in the Durand Cup in Kolkata on Sunday. The two bitter foes last clash at the Saltlake Stadium was in the I-League on January 19, 2020, just before the COVID-19 outbreak.

East Bengal have suffered five back-to-back reversals from as many games in the ISL and I-League as they are yet to win a derby since their 2-0 win in the I-League on January 27, 2019.

When will the East Bengal Vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup 2022 Derby be played?

East Bengal Vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup 2022 Derby will be played on Sunday at 6 pm IST

Where will the East Bengal Vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup 2022 Derby be played?

East Bengal Vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup 2022 Derby will be played in Kolkata’s Saltlake stadium.

How to watch East Bengal Vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup 2022 Derby live?

Viacom18 Sports will broadcast the Durand Cup 2022 live. The East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup 2022 matches can be seen live on Sports18 1 SD/HD and Sports 18 Khel.

Where will East Bengal Vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup 2022 Derby be live streamed?

Live streaming of East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup 2022 tie will be available on Voot.