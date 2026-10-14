Lisandro Martinez speaks out against Manchester United higher-ups after latest defeat

Martinez acknowledged that United had a good season last year, but the club had not done enough to carry that forward. (AP Photo)

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez aired out his frustrations with the club, going beyond just the recent results after their latest 2-0 loss to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League group stage.

United are without a win in their last 5 games in all competitions, and have recorded just one win in the Premier League in 6 games. The club are currently in 13th place in the Premier League and 7th place in the Champions League, though the latter will change after the next round of fixtures.

In a post-match interview with Amazon Prime, Martinez lamented the performance calling it “really poor,” and further went on to criticize the lack of recruitment during the offseason. “I have to control myself a lot. But sometimes it’s a reflection in the mirror of how is our club at the moment,” he said.