Lisandro Martinez apologises for criticising Manchester United hierarchy

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has apologised for his criticism of the club’s hierarchy, admitting his frustration “got the better” of him as he held talks with manager Michael Carrick and senior officials.

Martinez met with Carrick and club executives after training on Thursday, two days after saying the club needed greater investment to compete at the highest level following United’s 2-0 Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid. In an interview with Amazon Prime, the Argentina defender had singled out director of football Jason Wilcox, sparking a storm around Old Trafford.

“Today I met with the club’s leadership and the manager,” Martinez said in an Instagram post. “It was a very positive conversation where we were able to exchange views and speak openly about what happened after Tuesday’s game.”