Lionel Messi will be getting a dedicated miniature museum in Qatar as the room he stayed in will be transformed into one, Qatar University said on Tuesday, according to El Graphico.

The University of Qatar published a series of photos of the rooms where the Argentine National Team stayed and in the last post announced that room B201 used by the Argentine captain will become a museum.

The University of Qatar was the haven for the Argentina squad during their entire stay in Doha and it has not yet been revealed if the museum will operate from the same complex or be moved elsewhere in the campus.

According to a Daily Mail report, the Messi-led squad decided to stay in the expansive university campus instead of 5-star luxury hotels so that they can carry on their tradition of having beef barbeques. Beef from Argentina WAS flown in to Qatar for exactly this very reason. There was also a chef to ensure that it was cooked just as it would be in Argentina.

On December 18, Messi ended his long wait for the World Cup title in one of the most memorable finals in history.

Messi was at his most inspirational, scoring two goals to take his total for the tournament to seven and delivering his country’s third World Cup triumph as Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties after a 3-3 draw through extra time.

But Kylian Mbappe made him work hard for the trophy he has long craved by scoring a hat trick, including two goals in 97 seconds late in regulation to pull France back from 2-0 down.

The France forward evened the score again after Messi put Argentina back in front in extra time.

Ultimately, it was Messi’s World Cup to raise.