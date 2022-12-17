scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 17, 2022

Lionel Scaloni tight-lipped on Argentina lineup ahead of World Cup final

Scaloni made key changes after Argentina suffered a shock defeat to Saudi Arabia in their World Cup opener and brought in youngsters Enzo Fernandez and Julian Alvarez - who have been brilliant since

Argentina's head coach Lionel Scaloni attends a press conference. (AP)

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni kept his cards close to his chest when quizzed about his likely line-up as he prepares to face holders France in the World Cup final on Sunday.

Scaloni was evasive on Saturday when asked if he would deploy a three-man defence as he did for the quarter-final against the Netherlands, to give right full-back Nahuel Molina support against France’s lightning-fast star player Kylian Mbappe.

“We already decided the strategy and we will play in a way in which we think we can hurt our rivals the most and suffer the least,” Scaloni told a news conference.

“We have our gameplan, we know how to play them and now we just have to execute, and I hope we can play a similar game as we did against the Netherlands in the quarter-finals – but win the match without having to go through the pain of a penalty shoot-out.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : Acid attacks, Bangladesh...Premium
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : Acid attacks, Bangladesh...
How ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ solved the problem of computer...Premium
How ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ solved the problem of computer...
Court vacations: What are arguments for and against judges taking breaks?Premium
Court vacations: What are arguments for and against judges taking breaks?
Delhi Confidential: PM Narendra Modi to attend C R Paatil’s Gujarat...Premium
Delhi Confidential: PM Narendra Modi to attend C R Paatil’s Gujarat...

Scaloni made key changes after Argentina suffered a shock defeat to Saudi Arabia in their World Cup opener and brought in youngsters Enzo Fernandez and Julian Alvarez – who have been brilliant since. He has also made changes to his system, using three defenders against the Netherlands and three holding midfielders to neutralize Croatia’s great Luka Modric.

If Scaloni decides he doesn’t want Molina facing Mbappe on his own could opt to go back to the tactics he deployed against the Dutch, which would mean Tottenham Hotspur centre back Cristian Romero helping to fend of the explosive French forward.

“To stop Mbappe you need a collective effort. But France is more than just Mbappe. We need to focus on making a good game collectively,” Scaloni said.

Advertisement
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“Sunday’s game is much more than Lionel Messi against Mbappe, it’s Argentina against France, it goes beyond that.

“We both have the necessary weapons so that the game can be decided by other players and not necessarily the two of them. Let’s hope it falls on our side, but there are plenty of players who can decide the game.”

After Argentina booked their ticket to the final with a 3-0 win against Croatia, Messi confirmed Sunday would be his last game for Argentina.

Advertisement

Scaloni said that made it an even bigger match for his team and his country: “Let’s hope that if it’s Leo’s (Messi) last game, that we can win the title. It would be great and the important thing is to enjoy it… What better scenario than in a World Cup final.”

First published on: 17-12-2022 at 09:47:56 pm
Next Story

Why do we like what we like? The neuroscience behind the objects that please us

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Suryakumar Yadav
SKY’s astonishing array of strokes | In Pics
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 17: Latest News
close