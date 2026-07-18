Scaloni criticises FIFA for forcing Argentina into ‘strange’ World Cup final training

Two days out from a second successive World Cup final in New Jersey, Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni voiced his displeasure against FIFA for a “forced” training session after arriving in the city following their 2-1 semi-final win over England in Atlanta.

Speaking at an event on Friday ahead of the summit clash against Spain at MetLife Stadium, Scaloni slammed the rushed training session earlier that day, which came before mandatory media commitments.

“We’re just now resting because we arrived last night around 11:00. Today they forced us to train at a time we didn’t want, but with the press conference and everything, we had to do a strange, quick training session, and we hardly got to try anything out,” Scaloni was quoted as saying by TyC Sports.