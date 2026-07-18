Scaloni criticises FIFA for forcing Argentina into ‘strange’ World Cup final training

Two days out from a second successive World Cup final in New Jersey, Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni voiced his displeasure against FIFA for a “forced” training session after arriving in the city following their 2-1 semi-final win over England in Atlanta.
Speaking at an event on Friday ahead of the summit clash against Spain at MetLife Stadium, Scaloni slammed the rushed training session earlier that day, which came before mandatory media commitments.
“We’re just now resting because we arrived last night around 11:00. Today they forced us to train at a time we didn’t want, but with the press conference and everything, we had to do a strange, quick training session, and we hardly got to try anything out,” Scaloni was quoted as saying by TyC Sports.
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Scaloni’s champion squad were rushed to a training session at 3:30 pm in the blazing seasonal heat in the United States. The 48-year-old boss had previously slammed the gruelling schedule during the knockout rounds, citing limited recovery time between matches.
“As you get closer to the end, with more matches played, you need more rest, yet the opposite is happening,” Scaloni had said before Argentina’s Round of 16 match against Egypt earlier this month.
“We played in Miami the other day in that heat and now we’re playing tomorrow at noon. The rest period isn’t ideal.
“I think Egypt has had a few more hours (to recover), not a huge difference, but I believe that as the World Cup reaches its final stages, rest becomes even more crucial.”
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On Friday, Scaloni stressed again that his contingent will prioritise rest and recovery ahead of their fifth match in 15 days.
“We are focused on rest and based on that we will see how they arrive, because there are players who are not at 100 percent and we will evaluate how they are ,” the coach acknowledged. “We play thinking about ourselves, but seeing the good things that the opponent has.”
Argentina are on the brink of history, aiming to become the first team to defend the title in 64 years since Brazil in 1962.