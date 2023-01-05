Lionel Messi’s wife reacts to Shakira’s Insta post

Last June, Pop star Shakira split from the ex-Barcelona footballer Gerard Pique after 12 years and this new year, she posted on Instagram, that has been interpreted as a remark against Pique.

“Even if our wounds are still open in this new year, time has a surgeon’s hands. Even if someone’s betrayed us, we must continue to trust others. When faced with contempt, continue to know your worth. Because there are more good people than indecent ones. More people with empathy than indifference. The ones who leave are fewer than the many who stay by our side. Our tears are not in vain, they water the soil our future will spring from and make us more human, so that even while suffering heartache we can continue to love.”

Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo posted three red emojis under Shakira’s post as a message of support.

“I think that those details are somehow too private to share, at least at this very moment—everything is so raw and new. I can only say that I put everything I had into this relationship and my family,” Shakira had told Elle. “this is probably the darkest hour of my life. But then I think about all those women around the world who are going through hardship, who are going through a situation as bad as mine or as difficult as mine or worse.”



“For those women, like me, who believe in values like family, who had the dream, the big dream of having a family forever, to see that dream broken or shredded into pieces is probably one of the most painful things that you can ever go through,” Shakira said. “But I think that women, we are resilient. You know, we have this resiliency that is just innate in all of us. And we are meant to nurture and to take care of those who depend on us.”

Neither have addressed the claims that Piqué cheated on Shakira toward the end of their relationship, but the soccer player has since been linked to 23-year-old student Clara Chia Marti. Photos of the two kissing at the Summerfest Cerdanya festival in Catalonia were released by Spanish media outlet Socialite last month.