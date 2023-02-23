WATCH: Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella blasts aside rumours of rift with Shakira, reacts to Instagram post

In a latest development in pop star Shakira and former Barcelona captain Gerard Pique’s separation drama, Lionel Messi’s wife, Antonela Roccuzzo has yet again made it clear that she supports the Colombian pop star.

Announcing their highly anticipated collaboration on Tuesday, Colombian singer Karol G and Shakira jointly posted on social media: “We know what you’ve all been waiting for and here we are.”

Soon after, Antonella reacted to the post with fire emojis.

The latest song of the singer-duo ‘TQG’ (‘Te quede grande’ [I was too much for you]), appears to be a directjibe at both of their respective former partners (Gerard Pique and Anuel AA).

Despite rumors of Shakira and Antonella not sharing a friendly bond doing the rounds on the social media, the Argentine has backed the singer on social media ever since her separation news with footballer Gerard Pique has come to limelight.

Earlier, Antonella supported the Colombian’s New Year’s message about ‘betrayal’ and even reacted positively to the controversial ‘Music Sessions 353’ with Bizarrap.

The song was interpreted by many as a dig at Pique and his new girlfriend 23-year-old Clara Chia Marti.

Shakira and Pique, who’s also played his football at Manchester United and with the Spanish national team, separated last year after being in a relationship for 12 years.