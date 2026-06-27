Lionel Messi’s 85-feet-tall statue unveiled in a tiny town in Argentina, overtaking Kolkata

A statue of Lionel Messi, 85 feet tall, has been unveiled in Cutral Có, a remote town in Patagonia, with the World Cup in front of him as he kneels and raises a finger toward the sky. It is the tallest statue built for Messi, surpassing the one in Kolkata, which was 70 feet.
Aldo Beroisa, the statue’s 61-year-old local sculptor, told the Associated Press: “He is Argentina’s natural ambassador. For me, it was very important, not only as an artist but as an Argentine.”
The sculptors made use of 70 tons of steel to make the statue of the iconic player.
“That is not the first time a Messi statue has failed to stand the test of time. A bronze figure unveiled in Buenos Aires in 2016 was damaged by vandals a year later, with its head, arms and body stolen,” quoted the Telegraph.
And the one in Kolkata was also taken down in May due to safety concerns. This move comes after residents complained that the massive structure appeared to sway during strong winds, raising concerns about its stability.
According to officials, the relocation process will be carried out in multiple stages to ensure safety. Heavy-duty cables will first be attached to secure the statue, following which a 40-tonne crane will hold the structure firmly in place. Workers will then carefully cut the iron framework near the statue’s leg supports, enabling the entire structure to be lifted and removed in one piece.
The decision to shift the statue was taken by the Public Works Department (PWD) after reports of visible movement during recent spells of windy weather. A police complaint, reportedly filed by local residents last week, alleged that the statue had been swaying, shaking whenever strong winds swept through the area.
Authorities said the relocation is being undertaken as a precautionary measure to eliminate any risk to motorists and pedestrians along the heavily trafficked stretch. The statue’s new location has not yet been officially announced.