Lionel Messi’s 85-feet-tall statue unveiled in a tiny town in Argentina, overtaking Kolkata

Lionel Messi statue on the left and Messi in action on the right. (X screengrab/FILE photo)

A statue of Lionel Messi, 85 feet tall, has been unveiled in Cutral Có, a remote town in Patagonia, with the World Cup in front of him as he kneels and raises a finger toward the sky. It is the tallest statue built for Messi, surpassing the one in Kolkata, which was 70 feet.

Aldo Beroisa, the statue’s 61-year-old local sculptor, told the Associated Press: “He is Argentina’s natural ambassador. For me, it was very important, not only as an artist but as an Argentine.”

The sculptors made use of 70 tons of steel to make the statue of the iconic player.

“That is not the first time a Messi statue has failed to stand the test of time. A bronze figure unveiled in Buenos Aires in 2016 was damaged by vandals a year later, with its head, arms and body stolen,” quoted the Telegraph.