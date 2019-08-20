Watch: Lionel Messi, Zlatan Ibrahimovic nominated among 10 entries for FIFA Puskas Award

FIFA released its ten nominations for their annual Puskas Award on Monday, featuring goals from all over the world with Lionel Messi and Zlatan Ibrahimovic the biggest names on the list.

FIFA Puskas Award is an award given to a player, male or female, for scoring the most aesthetically significant, or “most beautiful”, goal of the calendar year. The timeline for this year’s award is from July 16, 2018, to July 19, 2019.

Barcelona captain Messi has been nominated for the fourth time in five years, while three female players have been included after there were none up for the award last year, which Mohamed Salah took home. The result for this year’s winner will be announced on September 1.

Matheus Cunha (RB Leipzig) v Bayern Leverkusen – April 6, 2019

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (LA Galaxy) v Toronto – September 15, 2018

Lionel Messi (Barcelona) v Real Betis – March 17, 2019

Ajara Nchout (Cameroon Women) v New Zealand Women – June 20, 2019

Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria) v Napoli – September 2, 2018

Juan Fernando Quintero (River Plate) v Racing Club – February 10, 2019

Amy Rodriguez (Utah Royals) v Sky Blue FC – June 16, 2019

Billie Simpson (Cliftonville Ladies) v Sion Swift Ladies – August 9, 2018

Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) v Manchester City – December 22, 2018

Daniel Zsori (Debrecen) v Ferencvaros – February 16, 2019

The award was first introduced in 2009, paying tribute to the Hungarian legend, Ferenc Puskas who was a part of the Mighty Magyars. The inaugural award was won by Cristiano Ronaldo, which was then followed by Hamit Altintop (2010), Neymar (2011), Miroslav Stoch (2012), Zlatan Ibrahimovic (2013), James Rodriguez (2014), Wendell Lira (2015), Mohd Faiz Subri (2016), Olivier Giroud (2017) and Mohamed Salah (2018).