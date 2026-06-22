Messi becomes FIFA World Cup’s all-time highest goal-scorer, goes past Klose

Argentina's Lionel Messi (10), right, scores the opening goal of his team during the World Cup Group J soccer match between Argentina and Austria in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Monday, June 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Lionel Messi shattered another record on Monday in the match against Austria when he eclipsed German icon Miroslav Klose and became the all-time highest goal-scorer in FIFA World Cup history with a 38th minute strike. In the last match against Algeria, Messi had drawn level with Klose with 16 goals when he had slammed a hattrick. On Monday, he went past the German and now has a tally of 17 strikes in World Cups.

Last week, exactly 20 years since making his World Cup debut where he became Argentina’s youngest-ever World Cup scorer, Messi dazzled in his 200th international appearance, setting up a fiery start for the reigning world champions.