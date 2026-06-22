Messi becomes FIFA World Cup’s all-time highest goal-scorer, goes past Klose

Lionel Messi shattered another record on Monday in the match against Austria when he eclipsed German icon Miroslav Klose and became the all-time highest goal-scorer in FIFA World Cup history with a 38th minute strike. In the last match against Algeria, Messi had drawn level with Klose with 16 goals when he had slammed a hattrick. On Monday, he went past the German and now has a tally of 17 strikes in World Cups.
Last week, exactly 20 years since making his World Cup debut where he became Argentina’s youngest-ever World Cup scorer, Messi dazzled in his 200th international appearance, setting up a fiery start for the reigning world champions.
Messi’s first goal came in the 17th minute, curling a left-footed shot past Algeria goalkeeper Luca Zidane (the son of French legend Zinedine Zidane) from open play outside the box. The second goal came in a canter, after a teammate took a shot at goal, Zidane could not collect it and ended up sending it back into to play where Messi was at hand to seal the goal with a tap in.
Messi netted a record hat-trick in the 76th minute, where he clinically finished off some good build up play from his teammates. Just over a minute after he had completed his first hat-trick in World Cup history, Messi was subbed off to a standing ovation.
The 38-year-old Messi edged out his long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo to become the oldest man to net a World Cup hat-trick. Ronaldo acheived the feat in 2018 at 33 years old. Messi also bagged his 11th hat-trick in the Argentine shirt, overhauling Ronaldo’s tally of 10 hat-tricks to record the most hat-trick in men’s international football.
|Rank
|Player
|Country
|Goals
|Matches
|Tournaments (Wins in Bold)
|1
|Lionel Messi
|Argentina
|17
|28
|2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, 2026
|2
|Miroslav Klose
|Germany
|16
|24
|2002, 2006, 2010, 2014
|3
|Ronaldo
|Brazil
|15
|19
|1994, 1998, 2002, 2006
|T4
|Gerd Muller
|West Germany
|14
|13
|1970, 1974
|T4
|Kylian Mbappe
|France
|14
|15
|2018, 2022, 2026
|5
|Just Fontaine
|France
|13
|26
|1958
|6
|Pele
|Brazil
|12
|14
|1958, 1962, 1966, 1970
|T7
|Sandor Kocsis
|Hungary
|11
|5
|1954
|T7
|Jurgen Klinsmann
|Germany
|11
|17
|1990, 1994, 1998