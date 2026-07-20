Sun sets on World Cup football’s greatest career as Messi tears drown out final

Even the bright sun over Metlife Stadium lost its glow a touch; the bright blue skies faded, baring streaks of grey. The elements mourned with Lionel Messi, his dream shattered and his last act on the grandest stage ending with a tragic twist, reminding the world of the triumph of collectivism over individual dazzle. Messi, the most luminescent footballer ever, tried all he could to fuel his country’s dream of a title defence. But Messi is human, and mankind failed against a smooth-running machine guised in human form.

He resisted tears, as he sat on the ground, crushed and crestfallen, the dream falling apart in front of his eyes. For once in the tournament, he could not flip the script of his fate, or of the team, or of the country. He dragged himself onto his feet, staggered towards the tunnel, unfeelingly accepting the hugs and handshakes of commiseration. But then he stopped amid the crowd, leaving their heartache aside, chorusing his name. He stopped and waved. He was consoling them. But something had to give away. Messi cried, not perhaps for his personal anguish, but because he failed his countrymen this day. No one would crucify Messi for the defeat, he was the sole reason they reached this far, but only himself.

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It’s the price Messi had to pay for being Messi, for almost single-handedly igniting the imagination of the masses of an improbable title defence, of the third star over the crest, of making them dream again. Maybe, he would have wished he had farewelled in Qatar, his dream fulfilled, the destiny completed.

America was a gamble, but a beautiful one. When the winds of change sweep the debris of destiny away, the world would thank Messi for his last flicker, for the implacable sorrow he leaves the World Cup. Maybe, World Cups in the USA are meant for tragic heroes—Roberto Baggio in 1994 and Messi in 2026. Two men who ran solo shows until the last note fell awry.

Messi (10) reacts after the World Cup final. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Messi (10) reacts after the World Cup final. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

More than the defeat, its nature would hurt him; the negligible bursts of creativity, the anarchic and callous defending, the clumsy tackles and disruptive fouls. A regimented defensive pack had bolted him, stripping him of ball and creativity. He could not create a single chance; he couldn’t touch the ball even once inside the penalty box. Penetration and precision deserted his crossing and passing. He was half the man he had been until this game. It was not certainly the manner Messi would have wanted to hoist the trophy again. For, Messi’s game was an immersive viewing experience, one that could transform even a rout into a happening because of its aesthetic quality of the drubbing.

When Messi cried, the world around him cried too. Sections of the Argentina crowd literally wailed. In the press conference room, Lionel Scaloni choked for words and burst into uncontrollable sobs. He praised and thanked Messi. “I hope that everyone feels proud of him, of what he’s achieved because he’s the best football player ever to set foot on a pitch. I have no doubt about this, and what he did during this World Cup was incredible. But also what he did before this,” he said. The world around Messi cried, too. His loss was theirs too. Even the Spain fans kept their celebrations on hold, to cheer for Messi. The music stopped. Only the most stone-hearted of spectators would have left unmoved by the poignancy of the moment.

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But nothing would tarnish the legacy of Messi. Stripped off the immediacy of a defeat in the final, he was the World Cup’s most defining personality. It’s unfathomable to even imagine a footballer with two decades of sustained influence, of unwavering relevance, of singularly bearing the burden of his country’s hope.

His idol Diego Maradona’s prime years were a decade at the most, with intermittent years of irrelevance. Pele’s Brazil heyday spanned 14 years, in those days when football leagues were not as frenetic as it is now. There were Messis within Messi. The Messi that sprinted; the Messi that walked; the winger Messi; the false nine Messi; the playmaker Messi; the inside forward Messi; the saintly Messi; the provocateur Messi. Most footballers would contend if they could perform successfully in just one of these facets.

Messi would be wondering about the paradoxes of life. In his peak years, with a cast of stars beside him, his quadrennial expedition to the tournament ended in tears. Barring the final of 2014, Argentina’s ousters were maddeningly premature and harrowingly miserable. He was drained and disillusioned, contemplating folding up his Argentina shirts forever. His misery was beyond tears, before emoting. Only the deepest chambers would fathom the pain and rage, the emptiness and frustration.

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When the winds of change sweep the debris of destiny away, the world would thank Messi for his last flicker, for the implacable sorrow he leaves the World Cup. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) When the winds of change sweep the debris of destiny away, the world would thank Messi for his last flicker, for the implacable sorrow he leaves the World Cup. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

But the sporting middle age was kinder and sparkling. He was 35 in Qatar, most of his luminous teammates had departed, the manager was not an ideologue, but anonymous and uncelebrated, but in the winter of his career, he lit a torch of fire, an unstoppable, raging flame that rolled on endlessly. He retuned in only a way as he could. The supposedly flat-lined peak spiked again, like the undulating waves of a mighty ocean.

Athletes come with a use-by-date, a peak of 10, perhaps 15 years, before they wither. Even the great Roger Federer fought time, with all his heart and wits, yet he could never rekindle the spring of youth. Usain Bolt vanished with aching legs. Sporting glory is transient. Messi had been an exception, not in the way he has resisted age, but how he accepted the irreversible passage of time and continued to remould his game for productive longevity. But like Donald Bradman’s last innings, Federers’s final Wimbledon final, the last tune was tragic. Even sporting immortals are fallible. And the sun over Metlife lost its glow.