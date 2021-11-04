Lionel Messi included in Argentina squad for two World Cup qualifiers despite injury

Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Venezuela's Jose Martinez battle for the ball during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in Caracas, Venezuela (Photo: AP)

Lionel Messi was included in the Argentina squad for two upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Brazil despite having struggled with a knee injury in recent weeks. Messi didn’t play in Paris Saint-Germain’s 2-2 draw at Red Bull Leipzig in the Champions League Wednesday, but was still included by coach Lionel Scaloni for the games on Nov. 12 and Nov. 16.