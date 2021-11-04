Lionel Messi included in Argentina squad for two World Cup qualifiers despite injury

Updated: November 4, 2021 3:48:50 pm
Lionel Messi was included in the Argentina squad for two upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Brazil despite having struggled with a knee injury in recent weeks. Messi didn’t play in Paris Saint-Germain’s 2-2 draw at Red Bull Leipzig in the Champions League Wednesday, but was still included by coach Lionel Scaloni for the games on Nov. 12 and Nov. 16.
Scaloni also included six young players who will feature in the national team for the first time. Argentina has 25 points from 11 matches in South American qualifying and two more wins would put it on the brink of qualifying for next year’s World Cup in Qatar.
Squad:
Goalkeepers: Franco Armani (River Plate), Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), Juan Musso (Atalanta), Federico Gomes Gerth (Tigre, Argentina).
Defenders: Nahuel Molina (Udinese), Gonzalo Montiel, Marcos Acuna (Sevilla), Cristian Romero (Tottenham), German Pezzella (Betis), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica), Lucas Martinez Quarta (Fiorentina), Nicolas Tagliafico, Lisandro Martinez (Ajax), Gaston Avila (Rosario Central).
Midfielders: Guido Rodriguez (Betis), Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint-Germain), Enzo Fernandez, Santiago Simon (River Plate), Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham), Nicolas Dominguez (Bologna), Cristian Medina (Boca Juniors), Matias Soule (Juventus).
Forwards: Angel Di Maria, Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain), Angel Correa (Atletico Madrid), Lautaro Martinez, Joaquin Correa (Inter Milan), Paulo Dybala (Juventus), Julian Alvarez (River Plate), Nicolas Gonzalez (Fiorentina), Thiago Almada (Velez Sarsfield), Exequiel Zeballos (Boca Juniors).
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-