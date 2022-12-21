scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022

Lionel Messi wants history-setting sixth World Cup in 2026, says Jorge Valdano

If Lionel Messi appears for Argentina for the 2026 World Cup, he will become the first player to ever play in six editions of football’s biggest event. And according to 1986 WC winner Jorge Valdano, that is the Argentina captain’s plan as of now

Jorge Valdano has held almost every role possible in football, from player and coach to director and commentator. The Argentine has won three La Liga titles during his career, twice as a player with Real Madrid in 1986 and 1987 and then again as coach of Los Blancos in 1995. (Source: La Liga)
Iconic Argentine footballer Jorge Valdano, who scored for Argentina in the 1986 World Cup final against West Germany, revealed a conversation that took place with Lionel Messi prior to the World Cup that may have laid bare the plans of the 35-year-old current world champion.

Messi took the World Cup crown in arguably the greatest final the tournament has ever seen. A six-goal draw in 120 minutes of football was followed by a tense penalty shootout – one that was readily won by the Argentines. They added a third star to their crest in the process.

Valdona revealed to Cade Cope that Messi’s eye was already on a sixth World Cup. He also added that it was the impossibility attached with taking part in six of the tournament’s editions that made it a challenge that Messi wanted to undertake.

“When I interviewed him before the World Cup, off camera he told me that he was going to play in his fifth World Cup and that no footballer had played six. He told me that it was impossible, and he told me ‘If I’m a world champion I’ll keep my shirt on until the next World Cup’,” said Valdano.

He then added, “We will see if Messi is capable. Football has shown that it is practically impossible to play in six World Cups.”

But the proposition isn’t as tough as it sounds. Messi will be 39 at the 2026 World Cup. And Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has come out and said that if Messi wanted to be a part of that squad, then he had earned his right to keep his shirt.

“I think we should keep the number 10 jersey prepared for the next World Cup if he (Messi) feels like playing,” Scaloni said. “He earned the right to do whatever he wants with his career. What he transmits to his team mates is incredible. I have never seen such an influential person in the changing room.”

First published on: 21-12-2022 at 11:55:08 am
