Lionel Messi unlikely to return to Barcelona, says Father Jorge

Lionel Messi’s future has been subject to plenty of speculation in the recent past, with his contract set to expire this season at Paris Saint-Germain, and little progress seen so far for an extension.

Amid the speculation, however, his father, Jorge Messi, who has also been serving as his agent throughout his career, has said that it is unlikely the former Barcelona legend moves back to the Nou Camp.

“I don’t think he will return to (Barcelona),” he was quoted as saying by ESPN. “The conditions are not there.”

Jorge did not close the door on a move back to Catalonia. “I don’t know (for sure), life can take so many turns,” he added.

Messi’s emotional exit from Barcelona, where he etched his name into greatness, was subject to heavy media scrutiny after the Blaugrana’s financial issues did not allow the Argentine to sign a new contract.

He later signed with PSG, where he only really came to life in the second season, combining his glorious run to the World Cup title with some brilliant performances at club level, having scored 15 goals and 14 assists in 24 appearances this season.

PSG’s team of stars, including Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, seem to have lost their way since the turn of the year though – they are currently on a three-match losing streaking including a 0-1 defeat to Bayern Munich at home in the first-leg knockout tie in the Champions League.

Since the World Cup, contract talks have stalled, as PSG are said to have offered both a one-year straight extension, as well as a one-plus-one year deal.

In that time, Messi has been heavily linked with a move to the American MLS, where David Beckham’s partly-owner Inter Miami have shown interest in signing the 36-year-old. Links with a return to Barcelona have invariably popped up, but nothing substantial has been reported as yet.