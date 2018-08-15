Lionel Messi unlikely to play for Argentina for remaining year: Reports

Lionel Messi’s Argentina crashed out of World Cup in the Round of 16. (Source: File) Lionel Messi’s Argentina crashed out of World Cup in the Round of 16. (Source: File)

After a disappointing World Cup, the troubles appears to be piling up on Argentina after reports came out that skipper Lionel Messi will miss the next four friendly matches. The Argentinian daily Clarin on Tuesday reported that the Barcelona forward will not appear to play in Argentina’s next game against Guatemala on September 7 and against Colombia in New York on September 11.

The report adds that he will also miss the next two friendlies which are scheduled to take place later this year, against yet-to-be-named opponents. It further says that Messi’s exclusion also raises questions on his future at the club as he has not yet made it clear when he would be making a return to the international team.

“Messi will not return this year and there are doubts about his future,” the report in Clarin said.

A team spokesperson, remained unclear on the situation, in an interview to news agency AFP. “It is the coach who will say when the time comes, what the situation is concerning Messi,” the spokesperson was quoted as saying.

Messi, 31, has been rumoured to announce international retirment ever since Argentina crashed out of the World Cup in Round of 16, after losing 4-2 against eventual Champions, France. After the forgettable tournament, coach Jorge Sampaoli left his role and manager Lionel Scaloni was named to take up the temporary role.

Messi had shocked the world after he announced retirement from international football two years ago, following Argentina’s Copa America final loss to Chile in the penalty shootouts. But the footballer changed his mind two months later.

The 5-time Ballon d’Or Winner has not yet won an international trophy, and will get a chance to do so next year in the 2019 Copa America tournament. But amid the recent reports, it remains unclear whether the star forward will return to the side for the tournament.

Meanwhile, former Argentina international Carlos Tevez, who plays for Boca Juniors, said that Messi should be allowed to make up his own mind on his future. “I think we should all leave him to make his own mind and make the decision that will make him happy. The best decision both for him and his family,” he said. “Surely if he feels happy and decides to re-join the national team is because he has the support of his family and he wants to do it. If this isn’t the case, then it would be useless for him to stay and do something he has no motivation for,” Tevez added.

