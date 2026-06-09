Lionel Messi to play final warm-up game before 2026 FIFA World Cup

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni indicated that Lionel Messi would play when the reigning world champions face Iceland in their final warm-up match ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday in Auburn, Alabama.

Addressing reporters on Monday, Scaloni said, “Leo is going to play. The only thing we haven’t finalised yet is exactly how long he’ll be on the field. I want to speak with him again during today’s session before making that decision. Our priority is making sure we don’t take unnecessary risks. Once we evaluate everything, we’ll determine the number of minutes, but the plan is for him to participate.”

Messi was an unused substitute during Argentina’s victory over Honduras on June 6, though he took part in the pre-match warmup activities in College Station, Texas.

The 38-year-old joined the national team’s camp after dealing with fatigue in his left hamstring. The Inter Miami captain was substituted in the second half of his club’s final MLS match before the World Cup pause against the Philadelphia Union after experiencing discomfort. Subsequent medical assessments identified the issue as muscle fatigue.

Discussing squad management for the Iceland fixture, Scaloni said: “We’re going to carefully manage playing time for everyone involved tomorrow. The objective is to give players minutes while minimising the possibility of injuries or setbacks.”

The Argentina boss also confirmed that Nico Paz, Nahuel Molina and Gonzalo Montiel are all in contention for selection after previously working away from the main group while recovering from various physical issues.

Scaloni provided positive updates regarding Julián Álvarez and Leandro Paredes as well.

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“Julián is progressing well,” he said. “He’s still feeling a little discomfort in his ankle, but it’s improving steadily. As for Leandro, he’s recovering nicely too, and we expect him to be back training with the rest of the squad within the next few days.”

Meanwhile, Argentina has not yet finalised a replacement for defender Leonardo Balerdi in its 26-man World Cup roster. The Marseille centre-back was forced to withdraw from camp last week because of a calf injury, ruling him out of the tournament.

Scaloni explained: “After tomorrow’s match, we’ll have a better understanding of what direction we’re going to take regarding a replacement. We have players capable of filling that role internally, but we’re also assessing other possibilities based on the recovery status of some of the injured members of the squad.”

Argentina will begin its 2026 World Cup campaign on June 16 against Algeria.