Saturday, Nov 05, 2022

Lionel Messi to miss PSG trip to Lorient with Achilles injury

Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi before the match . (Reuters )

Lionel Messi will miss Paris St Germain’s Ligue 1 trip to Lorient on Sunday due to an inflamed Achilles tendon, the French league leaders said on Saturday.

Messi, who has 12 goals and 14 assists for PSG in all competitions this season, played the full 90 minutes of their final Champions League group game away at Juventus on Wednesday. “Leo Messi will remain in treatment for an inflamed Achilles tendon as a precautionary measure. He will resume collective training next week,” PSG said in a statement.

PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas, defender Presnel Kimpembe and midfielder Fabian Ruiz are also sidelined with injuries and are expected to return to training next week. PSG are top of Ligue 1 with 35 points from 13 games, five points ahead of second-placed Lens.

First published on: 05-11-2022 at 06:47:09 pm
Koreans optimistic Son Heung-min will be in Qatar, unsure he'll play

