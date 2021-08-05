scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 05, 2021
Must Read

Lionel Messi to leave Barcelona, confirms club

In a statement, the La Liga club cited "financial and structural obstacles (Spansih Liga regulations.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: August 5, 2021 11:43:24 pm
Lionel Messi, Messi leaving barcelona, messi barcelona deal, messi barcelona contract controversy, messi barcelona contract renewalLionel Messi is a free agent now. (Reuters File)

Legendary footballer Lionel Messi’s Barcelona contract will not be renewed and will be leaving the Spanish Cup. The football club revealed that it happened despite both parties reaching an agreement. In a statement, the La Liga club cited “financial and structural obstacles (Spanish Liga regulations).

“Despite FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi having reached an agreement and the clear intention of both parties to sign a new contract today, this cannot happen because of financial and structural obstacles (Spanish Liga regulations), the statement said.

“As a result of this situation, Messi shall not be staying on at FC Barcelona. Both parties deeply regret that the wishes of the player and the club will ultimately not be fulfilled.

“FC Barcelona wholeheartedly expresses its gratitude to the player for his contribution to the aggrandisement of the club and wishes him all the very best for the future in his personal and professional life.”

Finally, the Argentine star who recently won the Copa America will be a free agent after making his competitive debut for Barcelona in 2004.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Tokyo 2020: India add to men’s hockey history, win Olympic medal after 41 years
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Aug 05: Latest News