Sunday, January 02, 2022
Lionel Messi tests Covid positive, says PSG

Messi will miss the team's clash with Vannes in the Coupe de France on Monday.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: January 2, 2022 5:39:28 pm
Lionel Messi (File)

Seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi is among four players in the Paris Saint-Germain squad to have tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of the team’s French Cup game on Monday night.

PSG added that one staff member also had COVID-19 in a statement on Saturday night. None of them were named at that point, but in a further statement on the team’s medical news Sunday the club named Messi, left back Juan Bernat, backup goalie Sergio Rico and 19-year-old midfielder Nathan Bitumazala.

PSG is playing at third-tier Vannes. Last year’s runner-up Monaco was in action later Sunday at second-tier Quevilly-Rouen in one of 13 games scheduled for the day as sides bid to reach the last 16. Monaco said Saturday that seven players had COVID-19 but none showed any worrying signs and are isolating.

More to follow:

