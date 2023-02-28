Lionel Messi surpasses Ronaldo, earns record 16th inclusion in FIFPRO Men’s World 11

Argentina’s world cup winning captain Lionel Messi has made another record after he earned his 16th inclusion in FIFPRO Men’s World 11, released by FIFA on Monday night. Messi previously shared this with Cristiano Ronaldo. Thibaut Courtois, Achraf Hakimi, Joao Cancelo, Casemiro and Karim Benzema have made the 2022 FIFA FIFPRO Men’s World 11 for the first time.

Ronaldo missed out for the first time since 2006 as Luka Modric made the team for a sixth time – a figure bettered only by Dani Alves (8), Andres Iniesta (9), Sergio Ramos (11), Ronaldo (15) and Messi.

Kylian Mbappe returned to the XI after missing out in 2020 and 2021, and Erling Haaland made it back-to-back selections. Virgil van Dijk and Kevin De Bruyne, with their third inclusions apiece, completed the side.

Here’s the Full FIFA FIFPRO Men’s World 11

Goalkeeper- Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid, Belgium)

Defenders– Joao Cancelo (Manchester City/Bayern Munich, Portugal), Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain, Morocco), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool, Netherlands)

Midfielders- Casemiro (Real Madrid/Manchester United, Brazil), Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City, Belgium), Luka Modric (Real Madrid, Croatia)

Forwards- Karim Benzema (Real Madrid, France), Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund/Manchester City, Norway), Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain, France), Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain, Argentina)

Meanwhile, Messi edged Kylian Mbappé again, this time to take FIFA’s best men’s player award on Monday. The best women’s player was Spain’s Alexia Putellas for a second straight year.

After steering Argentina to World Cup glory in an epic final against Mbappé’s France last year in Qatar, Messi won the best player vote against Mbappé and Karim Benzema and secured the FIFA prize for the seventh time in 14 years.

He won the World Cup at his record-equaling fifth attempt.

“It was a crazy year for me,” Messi said. “I could fulfil my (World Cup) dream after fighting for it for so long. And in the end it happened, and it was the most beautiful thing of my career. It’s the dream of every player, but very few can achieve it, so I’m thankful to God for being able to do it.”