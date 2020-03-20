WATCH: Lionel Messi joins in on ‘Stay At Home Challenge’ with toilet roll

Lionel Messi is in quarantine in his Castelldefels home. (Source: File Photo) Lionel Messi is in quarantine in his Castelldefels home. (Source: File Photo)

With all football on halt with the major European leagues suspended or cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak, footballers have resorted to different ways to spend their time not spent on the pitch.

While some have involved themselves in dancing with their significant others like Ajax’s Nicolas Tagliafico, some have engaged themselves in making hand-washing tutorials like Alisson Becker, some have indulged themselves in a keepy-uppy challenge with a toilet paper roll.

Almost all players are in self-isolation, unlike Luka Jovic, and are spending their time challenging each other with the hashtag #StayAtHomeChallenge. The “toilet roll challenge” has gone viral, where footballers are challenging each other in it.

After getting nominated by his ex-teammate Xavi Hernandez, Lionel Messi, is in quarantine in his Castelldefels home, took the challenge and obviously stepped up to it. He then further nominated his club and country teammates, Luis Suarez, Sergio Aguero, Jordi Alba, and Arturo Vidal.

Even retired footballers got in on the fun with Thierry Henry and Francesco Totti taking up the challenge, and also the young like Joao Felix and Phil Foden. The likes of Sergio Ramos, Steven Gerrard, Peter Crouch also participated in the challenge.

Even though basketball player Luka Dončić took up the challenge to channel his inner footballer, the standout clip of the challenge belongs to ex-Juventus midfielder Felipe Melo, who decided to tackle the toilet roll, something which he is quite adept in.

Francesco Totti, Thierry Henry and more participated in the challenge. Even Luka Doncic got in on the fun 🙌 pic.twitter.com/8AjoNSJUqG — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 19, 2020

Apart from the toilet roll, others have got busy enjoying themselves in other ways too — like Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain dancing with his girlfriend Perrie Edwards. Even Europe’s top goalscorer, Lazio’s Ciro Immobile turned to TikTok.

We’ve all got a lot of time to kill… Good to see @Alex_OxChambo is making the most of it 😂👏 pic.twitter.com/aAkHTxLSBw — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 15, 2020

Immobile becoming a Tik Toker 😄 📽️IG/ jessicamelena pic.twitter.com/lTsS59vDCy — Italian Football TV (@IFTVofficial) March 15, 2020

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the entire footballing fraternity has come together to help those in need, like Gary Neville turning his chain of hotels into hospitals and also Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

READ | Reading, family, training time: What sportstars are up to as world halts

Recently, the Premier League’s suspension was extended till April 30, and also both the European Championship and Copa America, which wee scheduled for this summer, got postponed to 2021.

With over 242,000 infections and nearly 10,000 deaths worldwide, the epidemic has stunned the world and drawn comparisons with periods such as World War Two, the 2008 financial crisis and the 1918 Spanish flu.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd