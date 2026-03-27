Lionel Messi will play in front of the Leo Messi Stand at Inter Miami’s new home, Nu Stadium

Major League Soccer’s Inter Miami announced that Argentine great Lionel Messi will play in front of a stand named after him at the team’s new home, the Nu Stadium. Inter Miami are set to play their first match at the 26,700-seat stadium on April 4, and their captain and record-goalscorer has been afforded the rare honour of being an active athlete to play at a venue with a stand named after them.

“Traditionally, tributes look to the past. They are built from nostalgia. From memory. This one is different. This one is born from the present. From what is happening right now. From what you feel every time Leo steps onto the pitch. Recognizing someone is not always about closing a chapter. Sometimes it is about realizing you are witnessing something unique,” Inter Miami said in a statement.