Thursday, Dec 29, 2022

Watch: Amidst World Cup celebrations, Lionel Messi shows support on social media for his PSG team-mates

Lionel Messi is still in Argentina while his club side PSG made a competitive return to action on Wednesday in the Ligue 1.

Lionel Messi showed his support for PSG. (AP)
Watch: Amidst World Cup celebrations, Lionel Messi shows support on social media for his PSG team-mates
Lionel Messi is not expected to return to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) until early January but the World Cup champion showed his support for his PSG team-mates on Wednesday night.

Messi, who is still in Argentina after the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 triumph, tuned into the match and showed his support for the unbeaten league-leaders as they overcame Neymar’s red card to scrape a 2-1 home win against Strasbourg.

35-year-old Messi shared a picture of his television in Argentina, while the match between the two sides was ongoing and was tagged ‘@PSG’.

The Argentine captain has kept his celebrations going with family in his native city.

He was recently filmed dancing at his niece’s 15th birthday party in Rosario.

Earlier, PSG head coach Christophe Galtier had revealed that Messi will miss the Strasbourg game, and Sunday’s trip to Lens, after being given time-off to stay in Argentina for an extended post-World Cup break.

As far as the match is concerned, it was World Cup runner-up Kylian Mbappe’s penalty deep into stoppage time that helped Paris Saint-Germain overcame Neymar’s red card to scrape a 2-1 home win against Strasbourg.

PSG players celebrated wildly at the final whistle, probably out of relief following a poor performance against a team in 19th place.

Meanwhile, Neymar was sent off in PSG’s win after the Brazil forward’s second-half dive in the penalty area Wednesday in his first match since the World Cup.

First published on: 29-12-2022 at 19:13 IST
