scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 27, 2022

Lionel Messi set to play in MLS, sign for Inter Miami: Reports

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami are closing in on a deal to make him the highest-paid player in MLS history!

Lionel MessiLionel Messi. (Reuters )

Lionel Messi is reportedly nearing a deal with Inter Miami to sign with the major league soccer (MLS) side and become the highest-paid player in MLS history.

According to The Times, Messi will make a move after this year’s World Cup.

Messi will be free to sign with a new club once his contract expires with his current club, Paris Saint-Germain.

However, he can extend the contract for another season.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-November 21, 2022 to November 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ass...Premium
UPSC Key-November 21, 2022 to November 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ass...
Team Melli and the Socrates legacyPremium
Team Melli and the Socrates legacy
Goalkeeper who played for India in ‘World Cup’ now drives aut...Premium
Goalkeeper who played for India in ‘World Cup’ now drives aut...
NIA to Home Ministry: Break nexus, move gangsters from north to jails in ...Premium
NIA to Home Ministry: Break nexus, move gangsters from north to jails in ...

MLS commissioner Don Garber has also confirmed clubs in MLS have shown an interest in signing Messi.

“There has been an interest in Messi. We believe a lot, however, in the formality of the rules so at the moment he is under contract and then he will decide what to do,” the MLS commissioner was quoted as saying by 90min.com.

“It would be fantastic to have someone like him in our championship, someone of his stature who can offer a global platform to talk about MLS, even beyond the borders of our countries.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if we hear more voices about Messi in particular.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 27-11-2022 at 11:56:31 pm
Next Story

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates, Day 8: Spain face Germany in Group E blockbuster

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Suryakumar Yadav
SKY’s astonishing array of strokes | In Pics
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Nov 27: Latest News
close