Lionel Messi set to buy Spanish second division club

This will be the second club that Messi will own in Spain. (AP Photo)

Lionel Messi is set to add to the number of clubs he owns in Spain. Reuters and top Spanish media outlets have said that the Argentina great has reached an agreement in principalm to become Spanish second division side CD Eldense’s new owner. Messi, who recently retired from international football, is close to completing a deal to purchase 100% of the shares held by Colombian investment group TH Soluciones Group S.A.S., the current majority shareholder.

This will be the second club that Messi will own in Spain. The 39-year-old had earlier purchased Spanish fifth tier side UE Cornella on April 16. Additionally, the former Barcelona captain is also set to receive a stake in Inter Miami, the club he currently plays for in the United States’ Major League Soccer, at the expiry of his contract with the side.