Lionel Messi set to buy Spanish second division club

Lionel Messi is set to add to the number of clubs he owns in Spain. Reuters and top Spanish media outlets have said that the Argentina great has reached an agreement in principalm to become Spanish second division side CD Eldense’s new owner. Messi, who recently retired from international football, is close to completing a deal to purchase 100% of the shares held by Colombian investment group TH Soluciones Group S.A.S., the current majority shareholder.
This will be the second club that Messi will own in Spain. The 39-year-old had earlier purchased Spanish fifth tier side UE Cornella on April 16. Additionally, the former Barcelona captain is also set to receive a stake in Inter Miami, the club he currently plays for in the United States’ Major League Soccer, at the expiry of his contract with the side.
Reuters reports that the “final legal and contractual procedures, including the corresponding due diligence process, as well as the mandatory authorisation from the High Council for Sports (CSD),” is yet to be completed. Reuters further reports that the club was unable to give a fixed date for the completion of the deal. TH Soluciones Group have also been ?contacted for comment.
Eldense, 20th in the Segunda standings, were taken over by TH Soluciones Group last October. Eldense have risen to the second tier of Spanish football after years spent in the regional divisions.
Messi called time on his prolific international career last month, finishing off with 2 Copa America titles and one World Cup victory. He retired as the players with the most caps and goals ever for Argentina. Messi has scored 125 goals in 207 appearances. The next best goalscorer in the country’s history is Gabriel Batistuta who scored 56. Former midfielder Javier Mascherano is second to Messi’s international cap record with 147 appearances.