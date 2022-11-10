scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 10, 2022

Lionel Messi returns to training with PSG ahead of Sunday”s game

It is the last match before the 35-year-old Messi joins up with his Argentina teammates in Qatar for the World Cup.

The Argentina forward is set to play a part in PSG's home game against Auxerre on Sunday. (AP)

Messi returned to training with Paris Saint-Germain as expected on Thursday after being rested for the French club’s previous league game because of some inflammation on his Achilles tendon.

The Argentina forward is set to play a part in PSG’s home game against Auxerre on Sunday. It is the last match before the 35-year-old Messi joins up with his Argentina teammates in Qatar for the World Cup. Argentina starts its World Cup campaign against Saudi Arabia on Nov. 22 in Group C, and then faces Mexico and Poland.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

The 35-year-old Messi holds the national record with 90 goals for Argentina. He has been in strong form for PSG this season, netting seven league goals to go with a league-high 10 assists. The record seven-time Ballon d’Or winner also has four goals and four assists in the Champions League.

PSG central defender Presnel Kimpembe also resumed training on Thursday after shaking off a minor Achilles tendon issue. He was named on Wednesday in France’s World Cup squad.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 10, 2022: Why you should read ‘Extradition Treaty’ or ...Premium
UPSC Key- November 10, 2022: Why you should read ‘Extradition Treaty’ or ...
Reservations and politics, and how one shaped the other: From Independenc...Premium
Reservations and politics, and how one shaped the other: From Independenc...
Vijay Gokhale: ‘We deal with China as a threat when it is a threat, and a...Premium
Vijay Gokhale: ‘We deal with China as a threat when it is a threat, and a...
16 voters and a hamlet called Ka: All quiet on this poll frontPremium
16 voters and a hamlet called Ka: All quiet on this poll front

First published on: 10-11-2022 at 10:49:30 pm
Next Story

What’s On Chandigarh: 44th Annual Chandigarh Sangeet Sammelan begins on November 11

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

England storm into World Cup final with 10-wicket rout of India
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Nov 10: Latest News