Lionel Messi retires: Full text of Argentina great’s farewell statement

Lionel Messi has brought the curtains down on his international career with Argentina. The 39-year-old, who has won a World Cup and two Copa America titles, made the announcement in a lengthy post on his Instagram account. Messi’s announcement comes just under a month after the death of his father Jorge, who was also his longtime agent. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner said at the end of the statement that while he had prepared it two days after the end of the 2026 World Cup final, he has now made it public in the wake of his father’s death.

Here is the full text of Messi’s retirement statement:

After all this time that has passed since the final, and after much thought, I want to announce to everyone that I am retiring from the National Team…

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It was a decision that hurt, and still hurts, to my core, but I understand that it’s the right time. I swear that I always gave my all, not just in the last few years when we won everything, but before that too. I always fought and gave everything for this jersey, to bring you joy and make you proud to be Argentinian through football.

There’s not much time left, and chapters are closing, and this is one that hurts me deeply. I love, loved, and will always love being on the National Team. I’ve given everything I have; I have nothing more to give, and besides, there are some great young players coming up behind me who deserve to be there.

Thank you for all the love and support over these 20 years. I’m going to miss hearing you all from the inside so much. Now I’m going to be just one of you, cheering and supporting you from the sidelines (in good times and bad, even more so).

Thank you to my family for always being there, for accompanying me on this beautiful but difficult journey. Thank you to each and every one of the coaches, teammates, and managers I had the privilege of working with. I take with me unforgettable memories and moments.

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I leave with the peace and pride of having given you, along with my teammates, dreamlike moments. It was incredible to have experienced it with you all. I love you!

Thank you, God, for making me Argentinian.

Go Argentina!

*I wrote these words on July 21st, two days after the final. Today, after what happened to my dad, I’m even more convinced than before.