‘Can only say thank you’: Messi’s Argentina teammates bid farewell

Lionel Messi ended his illustrious international career on Monday, finishing as Argentina all-time highest goalscorer, assist-maker and as the player with the most caps by some distance. Messi said that he had prepared his retirement statement just two days after the end of the 2026 FIFA World Cup earlier this year, which Argentina lost to Spain 1-0. He further said that he is putting it out now in the wake of his father and longtime agent Jorge’s death earlier this month.

Messi’s former and current Argentina teammates put out emotional messages in response to his retirement on social media platforms. Here are a few of them:

Angel di Maria

“It’s so hard to read that you’re retiring; we won’t be seeing you wearing the sky blue and white colours anymore. All I know is that I was born in the right century to be able to witness you play, ?relish your ?performances and, on top of that, share all those years with you ?in the national team. To see you fulfill your dreams, and your greatest dream of all – to become world champion.

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“Thank you so much for everything; you’re ?a legend and the greatest of all time.”

Rodrigo De Paul

“Your unconditional love for our country, your inner struggles to never give up, your strength in always enduring injustice, your leadership and kindness towards every player who stepped onto the training ground to make them feel at home, the little gestures you showed to every member of our national team’s staff.

“I can only say thank you – you are the greatest of all time. Thank you for making us so, so happy; you have no idea how many smiles you brought to our faces. You are eternal.”

Lautaro Martinez

“I don’t know if there are enough words to thank you for everything you did for us. Beyond everything you achieved on the pitch, what stays with me is everything you taught us off it: never to give up, to keep trying after every setback, to work quietly and, above all, to always believe in ourselves.

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“We’re going to miss you so much, captain. We’ll be eternally grateful to have been able to share this journey with you. Thank you for everything, captain!”

Enzo Fernandez

“Today, I find it hard to imagine the next training camp without you. Stepping onto the pitch and ?not seeing you up front, wearing the number 10. I’ve spent so many years seeing you there that it seems impossible ?to imagine it any other way.

“How lucky I was, Leo… thank you for treating me the way you did, for everything you taught me and for letting me be part of your story. We’re going to miss you so much, captain.”

Alexis MacAllister

“Thanks for everything you gave us inside and outside the pitch”

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Lisandro Martinez

“A truly great sadness, no one ever prepares for things like this, but from the bottom of my heart: thank you!!

You are my role model, and everyone’s. A winner in football and a winner in life!!

My daughter will be so proud that her father shared a team with an exceptional human being. You are the greatest athlete in history, and as for football, honestly, there is no comparison.

I love you so much.”