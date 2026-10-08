‘Leo, all my respect for you’: Ronaldo hails Messi after Argentina retirement

Cristiano Ronaldo led the post-match tributes on social media for Lionel Messi after his farewell game for Argentina. (File)

Lionel Messi bid farewell to his legendary 21-year Argentina career with a stellar showing in his final appearance against Benin in Buenos Aires on Tuesday night. The 39-year-old superstar bowed out in a 3-0 win, scoring a penalty and assisting the other two goals, all in the second half.

Leading the post-match tributes for Messi was his long-time rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese superstar who went toe-to-toe with him for football’s top honours and the Spanish LaLiga for over a decade.

“Leo, so many years defending your country and a history that will last forever,” Ronaldo wrote in reply to a post from Messi describing his emotions from the previous night. “All my respect for what you have achieved with Argentina,” the Portugal legend wrote on Instagram.