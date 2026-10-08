‘Leo, all my respect for you’: Ronaldo hails Messi after Argentina retirement

Lionel Messi bid farewell to his legendary 21-year Argentina career with a stellar showing in his final appearance against Benin in Buenos Aires on Tuesday night. The 39-year-old superstar bowed out in a 3-0 win, scoring a penalty and assisting the other two goals, all in the second half.
Leading the post-match tributes for Messi was his long-time rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese superstar who went toe-to-toe with him for football’s top honours and the Spanish LaLiga for over a decade.
“Leo, so many years defending your country and a history that will last forever,” Ronaldo wrote in reply to a post from Messi describing his emotions from the previous night. “All my respect for what you have achieved with Argentina,” the Portugal legend wrote on Instagram.
Messi leaves the international stage as the most decorated figure in Argentine football history, having made 208 appearances, scored 126 goals and provided 66 assists, all records for Argentina. Only Ronaldo has scored more goals among men in the international ranks.
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His roll of honours includes the Beijing 2008 Olympic gold medal, the FIFA World Cup 2022 title, back-to-back Copa America trophies in 2021 and 2024, and the 2022 Finalissima. He appeared in a record-tying six World Cups alongside Ronaldo.
While Messi will limit himself to club football with Inter Miami now, Ronaldo is currently locked in on an ugly spat with the Portugal national team, which he left mid-way during the recent international window comprising four matches, including Nations League matches. Ronaldo critcised Portugal coach Jorge Jesus for having “broken his word twice”, claiming that he was denied playing time despite being assured of the same.
Brazilian legend and Messi’s former FC Barcelona teammate, Ronaldinho hailed Messi on X: “What a pleasure and a joy it has been to be part of your story since day one, brother!
“You made us smile and enjoy football so much!!! Your name is etched in the history of your country and the entire world… Only we know the joy we felt fulfilling our childhood dream: representing our nation and becoming world champions!!!!
“You gave your all for your national team and your country… I understand you perfectly, and I know that anything involving family makes us rethink things… Enjoy life, brother. I wish you the best, today and always.”
Neymar, who played with Messi at Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, thanked the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner for “making me love football even more.”
“Those who love football have cherished watching you all these years. Today marks your final match in the jersey of your national team — your country — and I hope you savor every second and that all the tributes today bring you happiness,” wrote Neymar.