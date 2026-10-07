Messi shines in Argentina farewell, ends 21-year career with goal and assist

After donning Albiceleste colours for one final time, Lionel Messi finally hung up his boots with typical flair and finesse. The 39-year-old brought the curtains down on a glittering international football career as Argentina overcame Benin 3-0 in a friendly at the Estadio Mas Monumental in Buenos Aires on Wednesday. The match, dubbed the Last Tango, saw Messi lead out Argentina one last time in front of a packed house, with members of Argentina’s FIFA World Cup 2022-winning squad and their families on hand to mark the occasion.
The game paused for a moment in minute 10, the digits that magically sparkled on his shirt over the years.
Providing an assist for his teammate Nicolas Otamendi at the start of the second half and converting a 71st-minute penalty with a thunderous shot to the top-right corner, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner ensured that his final 90 minutes in the national shirt had some memorable moments.
Messi had announced his retirement from international football on August 31, a little over two months after Argentina’s FIFA World Cup 2026 final defeat to Spain in New Jersey. The Argentine Football Association tempted him to make one last appearance for “the farewell he deserves”, and thousands of fans turned up at the Estadio Monumental to show their appreciation. The AFA said the match would “transcend sports” and be “full of emotion”.
WATCH: Messi’s last international goal
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— Messi World (@M10GOAT) October 7, 2026
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Messi leaves the international stage as the most decorated figure in Argentine football history, having made 207 appearances, scored 126 goals and provided 66 assists, all records for Argentina. His roll of honours includes the Beijing 2008 Olympic gold medal, the FIFA World Cup 2022 title, back-to-back Copa America trophies in 2021 and 2024, and the 2022 Finalissima. He appeared in a record-tying six World Cups alongside his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo.