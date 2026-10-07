Messi shines in Argentina farewell, ends 21-year career with goal and assist

After donning Albiceleste colours for one final time, Lionel Messi finally hung up his boots with typical flair and finesse. The 39-year-old brought the curtains down on a glittering international football career as Argentina overcame Benin 3-0 in a friendly at the Estadio Mas Monumental in Buenos Aires on Wednesday. The match, dubbed the Last Tango, saw Messi lead out Argentina one last time in front of a packed house, with members of Argentina’s FIFA World Cup 2022-winning squad and their families on hand to mark the occasion.

The game paused for a moment in minute 10, the digits that magically sparkled on his shirt over the years.