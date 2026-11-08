Messi becomes first-ever player to win back-to-back MLS Golden Boot awards

Lionel Messi created history once again, this time in the Major League Soccer (MLS), when he became the first player to win MLS’ Golden Boot in back-to-back seasons. Messi, who plies his trade for Inter Miami, scored a league-high 26 goals across 31 ​matches, followed by ​FC Dallas forward Petar Musa (22 goals) and Nashville SC’s Sam Surridge (21 goals).

Messi had scored 29 goals the previous season, becoming the second in league history to score at least 25 times in back-to-back years. The 39-year-old ‌Argentine retired from ​international football earlier ‌this year after 21 years but signed a ‌contract ​extension with ​the ​MLS club through 2028 in October.

“Back-to-Back 🥾 Messi becomes the first player in MLS history to win consecutive Golden Boot awards,” the league posted on Saturday.

Back-to-Back 🥾 Messi becomes the first player in MLS history to win consecutive Golden Boot pres. by Audi awards. https://t.co/7yl5ntFNnh — Major League Soccer (@MLS) November 8, 2026

On Saturday night, Messi was held scoreless as Inter Miami blew a three-goal halftime lead and drew 3-3 with Charlotte FC in its MLS regular-season finale. Ian Fray put Miami ahead in the 14th minute following a corner kick. Luis Suárez tapped one in from close range in the 33rd after Germán Berterame headed Messi’s corner toward the goal. Rodrigo De Paul made it 3-0 in the 42nd with a shot from outside the penalty area.

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Then came Charlotte’s surge. Liel Abada scored in the 50th and 55th minutes, and Rodolfo Aloko tied it in the 90th when he put away the rebound after Tyger Smalls hit the post. The last time Miami gave up a 3-0 lead at Nu Stadium was on May 2, when Orlando City rallied to win 4-3.

Miami finished second in the Eastern Conference with 60 points after third-place New England lost 1-0 at Orlando. Nashville beat Cincinnati 2-0 to finish with 77 points, breaking Miami’s MLS single-season record of 74 set in 2024.

In August, Messi had announced that he would not be playing for Argentina anymore, thus bringing the curtains down on one of the greatest international careers of all time. The 39-year-old eight-time Ballon d’Or winner announced in a lengthy statement, which he said that he had prepared two days after the 2026 World Cup final, which Argentina lost to Spain. He further said that he has now made it public in the wake of his father Jorge’s death earlier this month.