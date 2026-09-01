Lionel Messi’s record-breaking Argentina career in numbers

Argentina players toss teammate Lionel Messi (10) into the air as they celebrate after the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Argentina and Egypt in Atlanta, July 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman, File)

Lionel Messi ended his 21-year international career with Argentina on Monday. The 39-year-old, widely rated as one of the greatest football players of all time, has had a roller coaster international career, filled with crushing disappointments that gave way to some major highs towards the end, the biggest of which was winning the World Cup in 2022. However, regardless of how the team performed, it was always clear that Messi was the fulcrum for Argentina for a majority of his career, especially since he became a regular in the late 2000s.

Over the course of his illustrious career, Messi has broken several records, retiring as the greatest among the pantheon of Argentina’s legendary football players. Here are some of the big ones that he finishes with: