Lionel Messi reacts: ‘What we’re experiencing is crazy’

After Argentina’s sublime win over Croatia in the semi final of the FIFA World Cup Lionel Messi said what is team are experiencing is “crazy”.

“Everything we are experiencing is crazy, with each game with the people, what is experienced in Argentina. We are going to give our best in the final and leave everything,” Messi said in dialogue with TyC Sports.

After the win at the Lusail Stadium, Messi and his teammates celebrated wildly with the fans present, singing what one can only assume, songs about triumph.

“It is extraordinary. I’ve been enjoying this for a while. Since we arrived at this World Cup we were confident in this group, that we were going to move forward. After losing to (Saudi) Arabia we asked people for confidence. We are going to play one more final and enjoy everything “, expressed Messi, who became Argentina’s top scorer in World Cups with 11 goals.

Messi said that deep down they knew they could win. They weren’t favourite to win the World Cup, but they improved with each passing game. He said he was proud of the way his team gave everything on the pitch.

“We knew we could reach the final. We weren’t going to give anyone anything. We weren’t the top candidates and we demonstrated game by game. We came out of a difficult one when we lost, but we gave everything,” added the Argentine captain .

“I remember my family; they are the best. They always accompanied me. We had hard, good times. It’s enjoying it with them and the people; in Argentina it must be crazy,” said Messi, who will play his second World Cup final. He last reached the final in 2014 where Argentina lost to Germany.