Lionel Messi unsure about PSG, Inter Miami emerge favourites, Barcelona return also in consideration

Lionel Messi’s talks about a contract extension with PSG reportedly stalled after the World Cup winner remained unsure about staying in Paris.

According to a report in L’Equipe, Messi’s father, Jorge Messi, reportedly met with the PSG management on Wednesday to discuss the contract extension.

However, there was no agreement at the meet, with PSG sporting director Luis Campos in attendance.

L’Equipe added that Inter Miami could sign Lionel Messi in the summer. David Beckham founded Miami, and Messi could grow his brand in America.

Messi has a home in Miami and is known to holiday there regularly.

Last month, Miami coach Phil Neville spoke about a move for Messi and said, “We want to bring the best players in the world to this club, and he is probably the best player, so for us, the landscape has not changed at all.”

“With any deal for any DP (Designated Player) of that level, it’s complicated. It takes time,” he added.

PSG is set to offer Messi a two-year contract, Goal.com reported. When Messi joined PSG in 2021, the two-year contract had an option of an extra year.

But following Messi winning the World Cup, PSG will likely go all out to retain him.

However, the return to Barcelona could be an emotional one.

According to multiple reports, Messi and Barcelona president Joan Laporta fell out, but the relationship is on the mend. Messi, who played for Barcelona for nearly two decades, had left Barcelona in tears after the club said in an official statement that it could not ‘formalize a new contract’ because of economic and cultural obstacles.