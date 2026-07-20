Messi posts after losing World Cup final: Will take time for this wound to heal

Argentine legend Lionel Messi said that the pain of losing the World Cup final to Spain will take time to heal while also thanking his teammates and everyone who supported the team throughout the tournament. He also congratulated Spain for winning the World Cup.
“The pain is immense, it will take time for this wound to heal. But I also choose to hold on to all the good things, all matches we turned around by giving everything and moments that will remain in our memories forever. I will always remember the support of an entire country that, together with the work and effort of this group, brought us back once again among the best teams in the world,” messi posted on Instagram on Monday.
“Today, it is difficult to appreciate what we achieved… but this group has really reached two consecutive World Cup finals. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for every greeting and every message. Once again, we managed to come together as a country and stand united, sharing the immense pride of being Argentine. I also want to congratulate Spain on winning World Cup,” he added.
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On Sunday, Messi collected the FIFA World Cup 2026 runners-up silver medal from US President Donald Trump after a forgettable evening against Spain at the MetLife Stadium. The highs of the 2022 triumph were swiftly erased as he exited the podium. The Argentina talisman broke into tears as he waved goodbye before trudging down the players’ tunnel.
Messi’s forgettable night effectively depicted Argentina’s misery against Luis de la Fuente’s Spanish unit. Their domination in the final had only one goal to show from Ferran Torres’ 106th-minute strike, but also ensured that Argentina did not have a single shot on target for 120 minutes.
“I feel sad, but I am aware that we played our hearts out,” Messi had told reporters following the loss. “They were better, to be honest. We lost the game, and we accept that. That doesn’t mean that we will forget everything we’ve done so far, so I’d like to thank my people, my players and the country.”