Messi posts after losing World Cup final: Will take time for this wound to heal

Argentina's Lionel Messi reacts after losing to Spain in the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

Argentine legend Lionel Messi said that the pain of losing the World Cup final to Spain will take time to heal while also thanking his teammates and everyone who supported the team throughout the tournament. He also congratulated Spain for winning the World Cup.

“The pain is immense, it will take time for this wound to heal. But I also choose to hold on to all the good things, all matches we turned around by giving everything and moments that will remain in our memories forever. I will always remember the support of an entire country that, together with the work and effort of this group, brought us back once again among the best teams in the world,” messi posted on Instagram on Monday.