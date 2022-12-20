scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022

Lionel Messi poses with the World Cup Trophy in bed

Messi shared a post on Instagram titled "Buen día" where he is seen posing like he is asleep while snuggling the World Cup trophy.

Lionel Messi with the World Cup trophy. (Instagram/leomessi)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Argentina captain Lionel Messi posed with the World Cup in his bed after celebrating the triumph with his teammates and fans in Argentina on Tuesday.

Messi shared a post on Instagram titled “Buen día” where he is seen posing like he is asleep while snuggling the World Cup trophy.

Earlier, thousands took to the streets to welcome the Argentina team as they stepped foot on home soil at the Ezeiza airport in Buenos Aires after winning the World Cup.

The Argentine capital has been partying since La Albiceleste’s 4-2 win on penalties against France on Sunday at the Lusail Stadium in Doha, their first ever world title win since Diego Maradona lifted the trophy 36 years ago.

The players touched down around 3:00 AM local time, with Messi stepping down the team plane first holding the trophy, followed by coach Lionel Scaloni and then the other players and team staff, wearing their gold winners’ medals around their necks and taking turns to hold the World Cup trophy aloft.

From there, the team departed for an open bus journey to the Argentine Football Association (AFA) facility, where they will stay for a few hours before heading at noon to the huge Obelisco monument in the center of town, where hundreds of thousands are likely to gather.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Governing India in 2047: A team of young civil servants, academics, entre...
Governing India in 2047: A team of young civil servants, academics, entre...
Delhi Confidential: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar’s Bengal r...
Delhi Confidential: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar’s Bengal r...
5 Questions | Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose: ‘If decision on buffer zone...
5 Questions | Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose: ‘If decision on buffer zone...
Freedom struggle heroes not incorrectly depicted in textbooks: Govt
Freedom struggle heroes not incorrectly depicted in textbooks: Govt

Messi, 35, announced that the final would be his last match in the World Cup though he intends to play a few more games for the national side.

First published on: 20-12-2022 at 05:17:24 pm
Next Story

HTET 2022: BSEH to release OMR sheets tomorrow; here’s how to check

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Lionel Messi
In Pics | Argentines erupt in joy after epic World Cup final
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 20: Latest News
close