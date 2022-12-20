Lionel Messi poses with the World Cup Trophy in bed

Argentina captain Lionel Messi posed with the World Cup in his bed after celebrating the triumph with his teammates and fans in Argentina on Tuesday.

Messi shared a post on Instagram titled “Buen día” where he is seen posing like he is asleep while snuggling the World Cup trophy.

Earlier, thousands took to the streets to welcome the Argentina team as they stepped foot on home soil at the Ezeiza airport in Buenos Aires after winning the World Cup.

The Argentine capital has been partying since La Albiceleste’s 4-2 win on penalties against France on Sunday at the Lusail Stadium in Doha, their first ever world title win since Diego Maradona lifted the trophy 36 years ago.

The players touched down around 3:00 AM local time, with Messi stepping down the team plane first holding the trophy, followed by coach Lionel Scaloni and then the other players and team staff, wearing their gold winners’ medals around their necks and taking turns to hold the World Cup trophy aloft.

From there, the team departed for an open bus journey to the Argentine Football Association (AFA) facility, where they will stay for a few hours before heading at noon to the huge Obelisco monument in the center of town, where hundreds of thousands are likely to gather.

Messi, 35, announced that the final would be his last match in the World Cup though he intends to play a few more games for the national side.