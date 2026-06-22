Messi misses penalty, spurns chance to become WC’s all-time leading scorer

Austria goalkeeper Alexander Schlager (1) dives for the ball as Argentina's Lionel Messi's shot goes wide during the World Cup Group J soccer match between Argentina and Austria in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Monday, June 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

Argentina captain Lionel Messi missed a golden chance to go on top of FIFA World Cup’s all-time leading goal-scorer’s list when he put a penalty wide off target during the Argentina vs Austria World Cup match. Messi, who is just one goal away from eclipsing Miroslav Klose’s record for the World Cup’s highest ever goal scorer, spurned the chance from the spot in the 9th minute after teammate Lautaro Martinez was fouled in the opposition box.

Last week, Messi used the front of his white-and-blue, sweat-soaked jersey to wipe the tears from his eyes, a flood of emotions cracking his usually calm, confident demeanor after he gave Argentina an early lead in its World Cup opener against Algeria. Then he scored again. And again.