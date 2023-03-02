Lionel Messi orders 35 gold iPhones for his World Cup winning Argentina team and staff

Argentina’s FIFA World Cup winning star Lionel Messi has commissioned gold iPhones for every member of his team and support staff who were part of the historic win over France in the final in Qatar 2022.

According to a report in The Sun, the 24-carat devices, worth £175,000 (Approx Rs. 1.73 crore), have the player’s names, numbers and the Argentinian logo engraved on them. Messi had them delivered to his Parisian apartment on Saturday.

The Sun quoted their source as saying: “Lionel wanted to do something special and blingy to celebrate his proudest moment. He got in touch with entrepreneur Ben Lyons and they came up with the design together.

The report also quoted Ben, CEO of iDesign Gold, “Lionel is not only the Goat but he’s one of IDESIGN GOLD’s most loyal customers and got in touch with us a couple of months after the World Cup final. He said he wanted a special gift for all the players and staff to celebrate the amazing win but didn’t want the usual gift of watches.

“So, I suggested gold iPhones inscribed with their names and he loved the idea.”

Argentina won their third world cup title defeating France 4-2 in penalties and captain Lionel Messi won his first world cup trophy.

Argentina’s world cup winning squad– Emi Martinez, Franco Armani, Geronimo Rulli, Marcos Acuna, Juan Foyth, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Nahuel Molina, Gonzalo Montiel, German Pezzella, Angel Di Maria, Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez, Exequiel Palacios, Guido Rodriguez, Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Paulo Dybala, Angel Correa, Julian Alvarez, Thiago Almada, Alejandro Gomez