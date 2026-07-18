‘That picture with Yamal…it’s insane’: Messi on iconic photo ahead of WC final

The cinematic sub-plot in Sunday’s FIFA World Cup final featuring Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal feels too good to be true, even for the Argentina superstar.

For the first time since their iconic photograph together from almost two decades ago went viral in 2024, Messi spoke about meeting young Yamal, whom he bathed for a promotional charity photo shoot in late 2007. Neither of them knew, in that fleeting moment, that the world would one day look back at the image and see the beginning of something extraordinary.

A 20-year-old Lionel Messi, with a shy smile and a head of untamed curls, held a six-month-old Yamal in a blue plastic bathtub for a photo taken by freelancer Joan Monfort.