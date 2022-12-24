Lionel Messi offered $1m for the Arabic Bisht he wore while lifting the World Cup

Ahmed Al Barwani, a lawyer and wants to pay one million dollars to Lionel Messi in return of the Arabic Bisht he wore while lifting the World Cup. Al Barwani is ready to pay that seven figures to get that garment to a proper display and collection for the world to see.

“I’m offering you a million dollars to give me that bisht,” he tweeted.

The Emir of Qatar made Messi wear a robe called the bisht, made of camel hair and goat wool and worn by royalty, before he lifted the World Cup Trophy.

The bisht is a robe made of camel hair and goat wool worn in the Arab world on special occassions. It is a garment worn by royalty or religious leaders and the moment when Messi lifted the trophy was seen as the icing on the cake for Qatar.

However, soon after he lifted the trophy and the team photo was clicked Messi was seen without the bisht and wearing an Argentine jersey with three stars on it – to signify the 1978, the 1986 and the 2022 titles.

Argentina defeated France 4-2 on penalties in the final after the match ended 3-3.