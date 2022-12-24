scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 24, 2022

Lionel Messi offered $1m for the Arabic Bisht he wore while lifting the World Cup

A lawyer and a member of Oman's parliament wants to pay 1 million dollars to get that garment to a proper display and collection for the world to see.

Argentina's Lionel Messi lifts the trophy after winning the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. Argentina won 4-2 in a penalty shootout after the match ended tied 3-3. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Ahmed Al Barwani, a lawyer and wants to pay one million dollars to Lionel Messi in return of the Arabic Bisht he wore while lifting the World Cup. Al Barwani is ready to pay that seven figures to get that garment to a proper display and collection for the world to see.

“I’m offering you a million dollars to give me that bisht,” he tweeted.

The Emir of Qatar made Messi wear a robe called the bisht, made of camel hair and goat wool and worn by royalty, before he lifted the World Cup Trophy.

The bisht is a robe made of camel hair and goat wool worn in the Arab world on special occassions. It is a garment worn by royalty or religious leaders and the moment when Messi lifted the trophy was seen as the icing on the cake for Qatar.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

However, soon after he lifted the trophy and the team photo was clicked Messi was seen without the bisht and wearing an Argentine jersey with three stars on it – to signify the 1978, the 1986 and the 2022 titles.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Maoist violence, deaths down; Chhattisgarh sees rise in cases
Maoist violence, deaths down; Chhattisgarh sees rise in cases
Cow dung touch: Chhattisgarh school, hostel get fresh coat of paint
Cow dung touch: Chhattisgarh school, hostel get fresh coat of paint
Delhi Confidential: Ex-Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa is victim of im...
Delhi Confidential: Ex-Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa is victim of im...
5 Questions | John Brittas: ‘Winter Session of Parliament was not a...
5 Questions | John Brittas: ‘Winter Session of Parliament was not a...

Argentina defeated France 4-2 on penalties in the final after the match ended 3-3.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-12-2022 at 09:43:26 am
Next Story

Thieves take away wheels of car parked in Sector 23, probe on

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Lionel Messi
In Pics | Argentines erupt in joy after epic World Cup final
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 24: Latest News
close