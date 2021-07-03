scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 03, 2021
Lionel Messi’s incredible mural: ‘From another galaxy & from my neighborhood’

Lionel Messi is currently playing with Argentina at Copa America and is their top scorer with three goals.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: July 3, 2021 1:15:15 pm
lionel messiAn incredible mural of Leo Messi in front of his childhood school in Rosario. (Source: ReggiardoFranco/Twitter)

Lionel Messi’s hometown in Rosario has paid a special tribute to their hero with a freshly painted mural. The 14-meter-high, 8-meter-wide artwork was completed on one end of a four-story apartment building in La Bajada neighborhood of Rosario where Messi lived as a child, and faces the primary school he attended.

“We thought of Leo and the admiration we have for him and we thought that there is nothing big enough to express that in Rosario,” Marlen Zuriaga, one of the muralists, told AFP.

In the image, it can be seen that the Argentinian superstar has a pair of boots hanging around his neck. While one is black, the other is golden – a sign of his record six Golden Shoes which Messi won as top scorer in Europe.

34-year-old Messi is playing with Argentina at Copa America and is the top scorer with three goals.

Messi became Argentina’s most capped international player on Monday, marking the occasion with two goals as he led his national team to a 4-1 win over Bolivia at the Copa America.

The 34-year-old Messi’s 148th appearance for Argentina beat the mark previously held by retired defender Javier Mascherano.

However, his future with Barcelona is still up in the air with no current contractual link with the La Liga club after his deal expired on June 30.

