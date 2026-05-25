Lionel Messi suffers MLS injury scare three weeks before Argentina’s World Cup opener

Lionel Messi suffered a hamstring injury scared during his last MLS match before the FIFA World Cup 2026. (AP Photo)

Lionel Messi suffered an injury scare on Sunday during his last Inter Miami appearance before linking up with Argentina’s FIFA World Cup 2026 preparations. Featuring for about 70 minutes of a stunning 6-4 win over Philadelphia CC, Messi signalled to the bench before being subbed off.

The 2022 World Cup hero powered a brace of assists in a frenetic first half, during which eight goals were scored between the sides, an all-time Major League Soccer (MLS) record. Clutching his left hamstring, Messi walked towards the touchline in the 71st minute and was replaced by Mateo Silvetti two minutes later when the ball went out of play.